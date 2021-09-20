 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Wildfire targets a broader audience for Goodwood Festival of Speed with Future Lab

By Tahmina Mannan
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com
Wildfire

Wildfire is working with Goodwood to raise awareness of the rapidly expanding Future Lab exhibition at the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard.

Goodwood has appointed Wildfire to position Future Lab as a global technology event for consumer audiences, as well as an important platform for major tech launches from some of the world’s biggest brands and emerging innovations. The agency team will also work on driving year-round digital content consumption to ensure ongoing awareness of the wider Future Lab brand.

Tags:
Wildfire