Wildfire to help Spin capitalise on UK e-scooter trials

By Tahmina Mannan
13 hours ago
Wildfire

Spin — the micromobility unit of Ford Motor Company — has appointed Wildfire to help launch the brand in the UK as it looks to roll out its fleet of dockless electric scooters as part of the UK Government Department for Transport’s (DfT) recently announced trials.

Wildfire will draw on national and regional media and influencer relations efforts as part of a strategy to grow Spin’s brand awareness; helping to influence local authorities in towns and cities across the UK who are organising e-scooter public hire trial schemes, and the end users who will ultimately benefit from Spin’s service.

As part of its remit Wildfire will collaborate closely with fellow PROI Worldwide partner fischerAppelt — Spin’s German agency.

