WildKat’s Olivia Brown promoted to managing director

By Tahmina Mannan
9 hours ago
Kathleen and Olivia - WildKat

Pictured left to right: Kathleen Alder and Olivia Brown. Photo credit: Tony Briggs.

WildKat has appointed its current director of Europe, Olivia Brown, to lead the company’s global operations alongside founding director Kathleen Alder.

Olivia will begin her role of managing director with immediate effect.

Olivia will progress with Kathleen as founding director to oversee the company across its international offices in London, Paris, Berlin, LA and New York, strategizing the company’s development and managing its daily operations.

Elsewhere, WildKat has also promoted George Percy to global head of digital and PR manager. Previously senior account manager, George will oversee all of the company’s current and future marketing campaigns, which include its work with Verbier Festival and Bamberg Symphony.

