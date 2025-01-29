William Furney joins Black and White Trading
Black and White Trading has appointed William Furney as a senior editor and content strategist at its online publications: HRreview, Workplace Wellbeing Professional, Future of Work, B2B Marketer, The Dogs Business Professional, and Family History Zone.
Previously, William was a freelance journalist and the director at WJF PR.
