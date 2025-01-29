 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
William Furney joins Black and White Trading

By Siergiej Miloczkin
23 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
Black and White Trading has appointed William Furney as a senior editor and content strategist at its online publications: HRreview, Workplace Wellbeing Professional, Future of Work, B2B Marketer, The Dogs Business Professional, and Family History Zone.

Previously, William was a freelance journalist and the director at WJF PR.

