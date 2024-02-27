 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
William Hallowell becomes editor of Airside International

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
Airside International has appointed William Hallowell as editor. William will be covering ground support, airfield equipment and airport infrastructure. He is responsible for overseeing all content for the magazine.

William is also the host of The Aviation Briefing, a weekly vlog featuring interviews with aviation and media colleagues who provide analysis and insight on aviation industry news.

