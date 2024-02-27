William Hallowell becomes editor of Airside International
Airside International has appointed William Hallowell as editor. William will be covering ground support, airfield equipment and airport infrastructure. He is responsible for overseeing all content for the magazine.
William is also the host of The Aviation Briefing, a weekly vlog featuring interviews with aviation and media colleagues who provide analysis and insight on aviation industry news.
