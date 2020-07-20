Wireless Logic appoints Jargon PR

Jargon PR has been appointed by IoT connectivity provider, Wireless Logic.

Working with Wireless Logic, Jargon PR will launch a PR campaign that will drive positive press coverage with clear and authoritative content to engage with its key audience and stimulate customer interest. The campaign will target key SIs, ISPs, OEMs and end users to build credibility and create new business opportunities. In the coming months, Jargon PR will be working with Wireless Logic to plan and execute creative campaigns as it launches innovative new products and services.