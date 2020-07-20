 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Wireless Logic appoints Jargon PR

By Tahmina Mannan
7 hours ago
Jargon PR

Jargon PR has been appointed by IoT connectivity provider, Wireless Logic.

Working with Wireless Logic, Jargon PR will launch a PR campaign that will drive positive press coverage with clear and authoritative content to engage with its key audience and stimulate customer interest. The campaign will target key SIs, ISPs, OEMs and end users to build credibility and create new business opportunities. In the coming months, Jargon PR will be working with Wireless Logic to plan and execute creative campaigns as it launches innovative new products and services.

