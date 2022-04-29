Wolfstar appointed by The Black Farmer 

Leeds-based communications agency Wolfstar has been appointed by food, drink and lifestyle brand The Black Farmer.

Wolfstar will produce a series of campaigns designed to highlight current challenges within the farming industry, and the steps The Black Farmer, and its founder Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, is taking to bring about change.

The campaigns will be supported by activity to highlight and promote the breadth of food, drink and lifestyle products available from The Black Farmer, which includes the premium range of sausages the brand is best known for, and its new collection of lifestyle and wellbeing products.