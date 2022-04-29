 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Wolfstar appointed by The Black Farmer 

By Oswin Knuckles
2 hours ago
Leeds-based communications agency Wolfstar has been appointed by food, drink and lifestyle brand The Black Farmer.

Wolfstar will produce a series of campaigns designed to highlight current challenges within the farming industry, and the steps The Black Farmer, and its founder Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, is taking to bring about change.

The campaigns will be supported by activity to highlight and promote the breadth of food, drink and lifestyle products available from The Black Farmer, which includes the premium range of sausages the brand is best known for, and its new collection of lifestyle and wellbeing products.

 

 

