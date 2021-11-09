 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Words + Pixels chosen by Flash Pack

By Rob Lock
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Words + Pixels

Words + Pixels has been appointed by Flash Pack to manage global B2C communications around the relaunch of the business and brand.

The brand, which connects solo travellers on boutique adventures around the world, was forced into administration in November 2020 as a result of the pandemic. One year on, the business is relaunching to deliver a fresh take on solo group adventures, targeted specifically at people in their 30s and 40s.

The agency team, which has a broad range of B2C and B2B travel experience, will help re-engage the brand’s community of solo travellers and relaunch the business in both the UK and USA – working closely with New York based agency Pace PR.

Tags:
Words + Pixels