Words + Pixels chosen by Flash Pack

Words + Pixels has been appointed by Flash Pack to manage global B2C communications around the relaunch of the business and brand.

The brand, which connects solo travellers on boutique adventures around the world, was forced into administration in November 2020 as a result of the pandemic. One year on, the business is relaunching to deliver a fresh take on solo group adventures, targeted specifically at people in their 30s and 40s.

The agency team, which has a broad range of B2C and B2B travel experience, will help re-engage the brand’s community of solo travellers and relaunch the business in both the UK and USA – working closely with New York based agency Pace PR.