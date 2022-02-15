 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Workspace ecosystem Huckletree appoints Diffusion

By Oswin Knuckles
9 hours ago
Diffusion has been appointed by Huckletree, the workspace ecosystem for innovators and disruptors, to spearhead its PR programme in the UK.

Diffusion’s campaign will focus on building brand awareness of Huckletree as a connector of innovative businesses, bringing together people in startups, scaleups, and enterprise teams to work, scale, and collaborate on building a better world. Diffusion’s PR programme will include a series of integrated creative campaigns and amplification of Huckletree’s own programme of events, such as the Alpha Accelerator and Earthrise Summit. The campaign will also connect with a target audience of company founders, c-suite and directors of disruptive, creative, and future-forward SMEs through an issues-led thought leadership campaign, news generation and member profiling programme.

 

 

