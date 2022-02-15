Workspace ecosystem Huckletree appoints Diffusion

Diffusion has been appointed by Huckletree, the workspace ecosystem for innovators and disruptors, to spearhead its PR programme in the UK.

Diffusion’s campaign will focus on building brand awareness of Huckletree as a connector of innovative businesses, bringing together people in startups, scaleups, and enterprise teams to work, scale, and collaborate on building a better world. Diffusion’s PR programme will include a series of integrated creative campaigns and amplification of Huckletree’s own programme of events, such as the Alpha Accelerator and Earthrise Summit. The campaign will also connect with a target audience of company founders, c-suite and directors of disruptive, creative, and future-forward SMEs through an issues-led thought leadership campaign, news generation and member profiling programme.