WPR has been appointed by David Lloyd Clubs to deliver the launch of its first BLAZE stand-alone boutique studio in the UK with a combination of social media, press and influencer relations and brand-building awareness campaigns.

Set to open in early January 2020, BLAZE is a new, pay-as-you-go studio that will offer a contemporary exercise space with dynamic HIIT (high intensity impact training) workouts to high-energy music, curated by BLAZE’s exclusive DJ, in-sync with dynamic lighting.