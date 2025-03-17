WPR wins Love Finance paid social brief

Love Finance has appointed the PR and social media agency WPR as their paid social media agency.

WPR will be delivering a high impact, creative paid social campaign across TikTok and Meta platforms, focused on both brand awareness and lead generation.

Love Finance further strengthens WPR’s portfolio of B2B and consumer brands for which it delivers social media strategy and content creation services including the likes of Secure Trust Bank, Hollywood Bowl, and Greene King Inns.