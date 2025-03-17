 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
WPR wins Love Finance paid social brief

By Tahmina Mannan
1 day ago
Love Finance has appointed the PR and social media agency WPR as their paid social media agency.

WPR will be delivering a high impact, creative paid social campaign across TikTok and Meta platforms, focused on both brand awareness and lead generation.

Love Finance further strengthens WPR’s portfolio of B2B and consumer brands for which it delivers social media strategy and content creation services including the likes of Secure Trust Bank, Hollywood Bowl, and Greene King Inns.