Yasmin Harisha promoted at Fabulous Daily

Fabulous
By Siergiej Miloczkin
4 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

News UK has promoted Yasmin Harisha to the role of senior writer at Fabulous Daily, where she covers topics from celebrity exclusives to real life and lifestyle features. Prior to this, she was a features writer at the outlet.

