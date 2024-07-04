Yasmin Harisha promoted at Fabulous Daily
News UK has promoted Yasmin Harisha to the role of senior writer at Fabulous Daily, where she covers topics from celebrity exclusives to real life and lifestyle features. Prior to this, she was a features writer at the outlet.
Recent news related to Fabulous Daily
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Yasmin Harisha
-
Fabulous Daily
13 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story