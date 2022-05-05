 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
York Minster appoints Aberfield Communications

By Oswin Knuckles
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Property and regeneration specialists Aberfield Communications has been appointed by York Minster.

The Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency will deliver PR and communications consultancy and advice, as well as web and social media support, to raise awareness and generate excitement and support on a local, national and international level around York Minster’s Neighbourhood Plan. The Neighborhood Plan contains a range of projects that aim to enhance the Minster and its Precinct, all designed to create a more sustainable future for the Minster. Key projects that Aberfield will support include the Centre of Excellence for Heritage Craft Skills and Estate Management, the creation of new visitor facilities and a new public square.

