York Minster appoints Aberfield Communications

Property and regeneration specialists Aberfield Communications has been appointed by York Minster.

The Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency will deliver PR and communications consultancy and advice, as well as web and social media support, to raise awareness and generate excitement and support on a local, national and international level around York Minster’s Neighbourhood Plan. The Neighborhood Plan contains a range of projects that aim to enhance the Minster and its Precinct, all designed to create a more sustainable future for the Minster. Key projects that Aberfield will support include the Centre of Excellence for Heritage Craft Skills and Estate Management, the creation of new visitor facilities and a new public square.