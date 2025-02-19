Youth Adventure Trust signs ADPR to run its UK communications

ADPR has been awarded the contract to deliver the Youth Adventure Trust’s PR activity across the UK with immediate effect.

The Youth Adventure Trust is a charity that has helped young people from Wiltshire and Somerset fulfil their potential, build resilience and lead positive lives in the future since 1992.

To help the Youth Adventure Trust hit its goals for 2025, ADPR will be adopting a digital-first approach and be supporting with messaging, content, media relations and social media.