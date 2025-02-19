 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Youth Adventure Trust signs ADPR to run its UK communications

ADPR
By Tahmina Mannan
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ADPR has been awarded the contract to deliver the Youth Adventure Trust’s PR activity across the UK with immediate effect.

The Youth Adventure Trust is a charity that has helped young people from Wiltshire and Somerset fulfil their potential, build resilience and lead positive lives in the future since 1992.

To help the Youth Adventure Trust hit its goals for 2025, ADPR will be adopting a digital-first approach and be supporting with messaging, content, media relations and social media.