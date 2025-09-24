 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Zambrero UK appoints McKenna Townsend

Mckenna Townsend
By Tahmina Mannan
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Zambrero UK has appointed McKenna Townsend to launch its franchise recruitment programme in the UK, helping the brand to open 100 restaurants by 2030.

Since its 2021 launch in London, Zambrero UK now has 13 restaurants in England, located in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Reading and Essex.

As well as driving franchise enquiries for the brand, targeting multi-unit, multi-brand, individuals and corporate partners for non-traditional locations, McKenna Townsend will be supporting Zambrero with national trade and consumer PR and influencer activity for new restaurant openings.