Zambrero UK appoints McKenna Townsend

Zambrero UK has appointed McKenna Townsend to launch its franchise recruitment programme in the UK, helping the brand to open 100 restaurants by 2030.

Since its 2021 launch in London, Zambrero UK now has 13 restaurants in England, located in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Reading and Essex.

As well as driving franchise enquiries for the brand, targeting multi-unit, multi-brand, individuals and corporate partners for non-traditional locations, McKenna Townsend will be supporting Zambrero with national trade and consumer PR and influencer activity for new restaurant openings.