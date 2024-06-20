 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / PR

ZEAL appoints Lorna Hawtin as chief strategy officer

By Rob Lock
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Lorna Hawtin has joined ZEAL as chief strategy officer.

Lorna joins ZEAL from TBWA/MCR where she was disruption director – heading up the strategy team and consulting on Disruption in both the UK and across the globe.

In her new role at ZEAL, Lorna will be developing the agency’s strategic offering, driving new business and supporting client ambitions across key strategic accounts including Suntory, Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Co., Arla and Nestle. She will head up a team of eight, with plans in place to recruit at all levels in both London and Manchester.

ZEAL