ZEAL appoints Lorna Hawtin as chief strategy officer

Lorna Hawtin has joined ZEAL as chief strategy officer.

Lorna joins ZEAL from TBWA/MCR where she was disruption director – heading up the strategy team and consulting on Disruption in both the UK and across the globe.

In her new role at ZEAL, Lorna will be developing the agency’s strategic offering, driving new business and supporting client ambitions across key strategic accounts including Suntory, Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Co., Arla and Nestle. She will head up a team of eight, with plans in place to recruit at all levels in both London and Manchester.