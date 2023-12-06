 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Zoe Craig starts as Content Producer at English Heritage

English Heritage
By Siergiej Miloczkin
12 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

English Heritage has appointed Zoe Craig as a content producer. Prior to this, she was associate editor (local) at Netmums. English Heritage cares for over 400 historic buildings, monuments and sites, and produces its own Members’ Magazine.

English Heritage Members' Magazine English Heritage Online Netmums Zoe Craig

