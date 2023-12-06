Zoe Craig starts as Content Producer at English Heritage
English Heritage has appointed Zoe Craig as a content producer. Prior to this, she was associate editor (local) at Netmums. English Heritage cares for over 400 historic buildings, monuments and sites, and produces its own Members’ Magazine.
