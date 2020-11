ZOO Digital has appointed full-service b2b tech PR and marketing agency Red Lorry Yellow Lorry as its PR agency of record in the U.S.

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry’s Los Angeles director, Kim Willsher, will lead the lorries’ account team. The PR program will focus on expanding awareness of ZOO Digital’s services among major film studios, streaming services, broadcasters, and independent distributors through a strategic media relations campaign targeting media and entertainment trades.