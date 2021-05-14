ResponseSource teams up with Journo Resources and Freelancing for Journalists

As a resource for the journalism community, ResponseSource is passionate about supporting media professionals with their work… so we’re excited to have teamed up with both Freelancing for Journalists and Journo Resources for a series of events and ongoing initiatives.

Freelancing for Journalists is a podcast from Dr Lily Canter and Emma Wilkinson (check out our interview with them about the Freelancing for Journalists book and more about their community here) that aims to ‘lift the lid on freelance life’. ResponseSource is the 2021 sponsor for the podcast, and were lucky enough to join the hosts for an episode on securing expert comment and tracking down case studies for features back in March. Each episode includes guests that are making a success of freelancing, with advice and insider secrets.

Also helping the journalism community at large is Journo Resources, a non-profit company that works to diversify and support the media industry with events, updates on potential funding for projects, pitching guides and listings of graduate schemes and current jobs as well as much, much more. ResponseSource have joined forces with director and editor Jem Collins, and senior staff writer Faima Bakar, for PR and journalist ‘speed dating’ events, to encourage sharing of knowledge, as well as some good conversation with no pressure to pitch.

Fourth Day PR’s Lee Simpson wrote up our latest virtual speed dating session for INFLUENCE magazine (despite a disappointing delivery bagel for food accompaniment, Lee has four new contacts and a bit more know-how on pitching useful content) – and we’re hoping to connect more people across the industries with future sessions (and better food).

A deep source of knowledge and support, Journo Resources will also be taking part in our next accessmatters event, where freelance journalist Faima will talk about her career to date and why she made the move from the Metro lifestyle desk to freelancing.

accessmatters is designed to encourage listening, sharing of experience, as well as collaboration for positive impacts across the media and comms industry at large. Previous guests have included Manifest’s Julian Obubo, speaking on anti-racism; KPD Consulting’s Katie Phillips on mental wellbeing and burn out and Taylor Bennett Foundation’s Melissa Lawrence on improving diversity in the communications sector. We’re really looking forward to our session with Faima on 25 May, 11.00 – 11.45 – you can sign up to the event to listen to her story, and ask questions, here.

We’re excited for future events and projects with Freelancing for Journalists and Journo Resources – keep an eye out for upcoming details and invites!

