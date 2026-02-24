Topics to cover in March and how ResponseSource can help

If you’re not on the daily news beat, then you might be wondering what you can cover over the next few weeks. We’ve put together some topics and events that could be good for editorial coverage in March and the Journalist Enquiry Service can assist you in getting the experts and information you need to cover everything.

What to cover right now

The whole of March is both Prostate and Ovarian Cancer Awareness month. All the leading cancer charities will have different fundraising ideas to make the most of the awareness month and increase their visibility. To highlight the good work they are doing, you could speak to a case study that is currently being treated for one of these two types of cancer, or interview a medical expert about signs to look out for and when you should speak to a doctor.

World Book Day has been celebrated annually in the UK for nearly 30 years now and this year it falls on 5 March. It allows children to get access to books at a cheaper price and many schools celebrate the day by getting their pupils to dress up as one of their favourite characters. A feature article suggesting some of the best costume ideas for kids could tie in nicely with this, or perhaps a review of some of the latest children’s literature and books that are available.

The Winter Olympics may have just finished but the sporting calendar is a busy one and the first big horse racing event of the year is on the horizon with Cheltenham Festival taking place from Tuesday 10 March to Friday 13 March. The showpiece race within this is the Gold Cup Day which happens on the Friday. Preview the event by talking to former jockeys or horse racing experts about some of the favourites for this year or get a fashion expert to share information on how to style the best race day looks.

What’s coming up?

Mother’s Day falls earlier this year, on Sunday 15 March, which is why it’s already been proving popular on the Journalist Enquiry Service. Offer some advice on the best ways to spoil Mum by speaking to an expert or potentially put together a list of some of the best products out there or experiences to treat her to this year.

Making sure you get enough sleep to stay healthy and active is always important and that’s why World Sleep Day (this year on 13 March) started back in 2008 – to promote the benefits of good sleep health. An interview with a sleep expert talking about why a good night’s sleep is so crucial would work well with this, or you could gather a list of some of the best products on the market to aid those who have trouble sleeping.

Despite the fact that St Patrick’s Day is an annual celebration to Ireland’s patron saint, the holiday is widely celebrated around the whole of the UK and in America too – due to so many people having Irish heritage. Many pubs and venues now put on St Patrick’s Day parties so you could look to preview some in the local area or suggest some traditional food and recipes to make on the day to mark the occasion.

Still stuck? Here are common trends from the Journalist Enquiry Service for March

The recent weather may not show it, but Spring is only just around the corner. Last year, just over 5% of the requests in March contained ‘Spring’ as a keyword. No matter what area you cover as a journalist, there is potential to incorporate the changing of the season with topics like Spring cleaning, new beauty and fashion launches, what to do in the garden for the new season, home improvements that could be made at this time of year, and much more.

Also coming in Spring is the Spring Statement (on 3 March), where Chancellor Rachel Reeves will announce forecasts for the economy. The cost-of-living remains a popular talking point and last year just over 2% of enquiries were either around ‘budget’ or ‘money’. Personal finance and money experts are therefore likely to be in-demand to analyse the latest announcements, and you could get a personal case study of someone that is either struggling financially or thriving under the Labour government.

Finally, March sees a big of influx of Easter-related enquiries, and with Good Friday and Easter Monday falling earlier in April this year, there is likely to be an increase in the 3% of ‘Easter’ requests that we saw in March 2025. Samples of the different eggs on the market this year and reviewing them will make for a good piece of content, or you could write up what’s on for kids during the Easter holidays and how to keep them entertained.

Already egg-cited for Easter and need those products to review sooner rather than later? Send a request on the Journalist Enquiry Service and get egg-actly what you need! You can also hop on over to the Press Release Wire as well, where you can find press releases with stats and figures to include in any upcoming articles or features.