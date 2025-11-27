Topics to cover this December and how ResponseSource can help

It’s been another busy year for the media, no matter what sector you work in, so if you’re now running out of ideas for those final few articles then we have suggested a few below. And the best way to get information or experts to talk about them? By sending a request on the Journalist Enquiry Service.

What to cover right now

The Ashes kicked off last week as Australia won the first test against England, in the biennial clash between two of cricket’s most successful nations. The Test series takes place throughout December, with the next test starting on the 4 December, and into early January 2026. That gives plenty of time to get insight from a cricket expert or former player as to who they think will take home the trophy this year and why.

It can’t be pantomime season already? Oh yes it can! The great British Christmas tradition of the panto has been around since the 18th century and still attracts big audiences each year. Celebrities such as Rylan, Rob Rinder, and Jason Manford are starring in some of the hundreds of shows taking place across the country from early December. A preview or review of the show would make for a good feature article.

For the fans of reality TV, the last couple of months have been a treat with shows like The Traitors, Bake Off and Big Brother all on our screens. Currently it’s the turn of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, with twelve famous faces now heading into the second week in the Australian jungle. The finale is likely to take place on 7 December so you may want to chat to a few previous winners about what the experience is like and what winning it can do for celebrity careers.

What’s coming up?

The later we get into December, the more attention turns towards Christmas and the now annual tradition since 2012 is Christmas Jumper Day. Run by the charity Save the Children, this year’s event takes place on 11 December. This is a chance to get some advice from fashion experts on the best Christmas jumpers to wear this year or get information on what other charities are doing to raise money during the festive season.

Currently shoppers are looking to make the most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but come 26 December shoppers will be looking to make the most of the Boxing Day sales. We’ve already put together a handy list of retail experts who can advise on how to spot the best bargain, or you may want to get stats on how well shops normally do during this period.

After all of the festive happenings, attention will turn to New Year’s Eve celebrations. Firework displays will be held in towns and cities across the country, with the biggest taking place in London, and the annual Hogmanay celebrations up in Scotland. You could write a piece previewing the events going on in your area for New Year’s or get information on some of the most common resolutions that people set for themselves.

Still stuck? Here are common trends from the Journalist Enquiry Service for December

With most Christmas content sorted by December, attention on the enquiry service turns to January. That means we get a lot of ‘new year, new me’ requests where keywords like ‘fitness’, ‘healthy’ and ‘wellness’ all do well, and in December 2024 they all got over 5%. You could look for experts on these various topics and tie it into events like Veganuary and Dry January.

Another popular trend for this month is…the word ‘trends’. Last year, 18% of requests in the final month of the year contained this keyword. These enquiries are either looking back at trends that happened in the current year, or they are looking to get comment for potential trends in the upcoming year. These can vary from travel to business to fashion to home decor and much more besides.

Money often does well as a keyword on the service and last year, 10% of the requests contained it. With the Budget announcement and concerns around money and personal finance more prominent during the Winter months, it’s a good time to get an advice piece article out about ways to save. We already have a list of experts that could help with this or you may want to get a personal case study of someone that has been impacted positively or negatively by the latest Budget.

