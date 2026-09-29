Abby Jones joins The Wedding Edition as events manager & retail editor
The Wedding Edition has appointed Abby Jones as events manager & retail editor. Abby will lead on the creative delivery of luxury brand, influencer and press events, alongside working on partnerships and collaborations.
As retail editor, she will write The Wedding Edition’s gift guides and Lust Lists, covering new products, brands and experiences. Abby is keen to hear about product launches, event proposals, brand collaborations, travel opportunities and new openings to review.
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