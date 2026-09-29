 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Abby Jones joins The Wedding Edition as events manager & retail editor

The Wedding Edition
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Wedding Edition has appointed Abby Jones as events manager & retail editor. Abby will lead on the creative delivery of luxury brand, influencer and press events, alongside working on partnerships and collaborations.

As retail editor, she will write The Wedding Edition’s gift guides and Lust Lists, covering new products, brands and experiences. Abby is keen to hear about product launches, event proposals, brand collaborations, travel opportunities and new openings to review.

Abby Jones The Wedding Edition.

Recent news related to The Wedding Edition.

The Wedding Edition launches

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Abby Jones
  • The Wedding Edition.
    6 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login