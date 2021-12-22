The Wedding Edition launches
The Wedding Edition, a digital wedding magazine founded by Kendra Leaver-Rylah and Isabella Foulger, has launched. The title provides editorial guides covering planning, venues, fashion, wellness, travel and lifestyle, as well as digital shopping. Kendra previously worked for Condé Nast BRIDES and at Condé Nast Traveller, writing for the retail, diary and events pages. Isabella was previously the venues editor for BRIDES, and manager & editor of the luxury biannual publication, Absolutely Weddings.
Recent news related to Absolutely Weddings, Condé Nast Traveller or The Wedding Edition.
Recent news related to Kendra Leaver-Rylah or Isabella Foulger
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Kendra Leaver-Rylah
-
Isabella Foulger
-
Absolutely Weddings
1 contacts
-
Condé Nast Traveller
25 contacts
-
The Wedding Edition.
5 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story