News / Consumer

The Wedding Edition launches

The Wedding Edition
By Siergiej Miloczkin
18 hours ago
The Wedding Edition, a digital wedding magazine founded by Kendra Leaver-Rylah and Isabella Foulger, has launched. The title provides editorial guides covering planning, venues, fashion, wellness, travel and lifestyle, as well as digital shopping. Kendra previously worked for Condé Nast BRIDES and at Condé Nast Traveller, writing for the retail, diary and events pages. Isabella was previously the venues editor for BRIDES, and manager & editor of the luxury biannual publication, Absolutely Weddings.

 

