Sarah Allard named digital director at Condé Nast Traveller
Condé Nast Traveller has appointed Sarah Allard as digital director.
Sarah was previously the digital editor at the publication, and will continue to oversee all digital content for the title. She is interested in travel news and trends, long-read features and the latest hotel, restaurant and bar openings. Sarah can be found on Instagram @sarahjaneallard.
Recent news related to Condé Nast Traveller
Recent news related to Sarah Allard
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sarah Allard
-
Condé Nast Traveller
24 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story