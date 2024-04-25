 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sarah Allard named digital director at Condé Nast Traveller

By Martina Losi
1 day ago
Condé Nast Traveller has appointed Sarah Allard as digital director.

Sarah was previously the digital editor at the publication, and will continue to oversee all digital content for the title. She is interested in travel news and trends, long-read features and the latest hotel, restaurant and bar openings. Sarah can be found on Instagram @sarahjaneallard.

