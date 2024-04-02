Ben Olsen joins Roadbook as digital editor
Roadbook has appointed Ben Olsen as digital editor, focusing on global travel, lifestyle, sustainability and culture.
Ben joined in March after freelancing for consumer titles including Conde Nast Traveller, MR PORTER and National Geographic Traveller. He previously held senior roles at British GQ, Monocle, Evening Standard and Velocity Black, and can be found on Instagram @benolsen12.
Recent news related to British GQ, Condé Nast Traveller, Evening Standard, Monocle, MR PORTER, National Geographic Traveller (UK) or Roadbook
Recent news related to Ben Olsen
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ben Olsen
-
British GQ
33 contacts
-
Condé Nast Traveller
23 contacts
-
Evening Standard
145 contacts
-
Monocle
19 contacts
-
MR PORTER
8 contacts
-
National Geographic Traveller (UK)
21 contacts
-
Roadbook
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story