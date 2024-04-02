 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Ben Olsen joins Roadbook as digital editor

Roadbook
By Martina Losi
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Roadbook has appointed Ben Olsen as digital editor, focusing on global travel, lifestyle, sustainability and culture.

Ben joined in March after freelancing for consumer titles including Conde Nast Traveller, MR PORTER and National Geographic Traveller. He previously held senior roles at British GQ, Monocle, Evening Standard and Velocity Black, and can be found on Instagram @benolsen12.

Ben Olsen Freelance Journalist Roadbook

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ben Olsen
  • British GQ
    33 contacts
  • Condé Nast Traveller
    23 contacts
  • Evening Standard
    145 contacts
  • Monocle
    19 contacts
  • MR PORTER
    8 contacts
  • National Geographic Traveller (UK)
    21 contacts
  • Roadbook
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login