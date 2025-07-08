 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Dylan Jones joins Great British Brands as editor-at-large

Great British Brands
By Amy Wilson
5 hours ago
Great British Brands, the annual publication from Country & Town House, has appointed Dylan Jones as editor-at-large. Dylan will contribute editorial direction, feature ideas and commentary to the 2026 edition, themed around ‘New Frontiers’, exploring the reinvention of British luxury across sustainability, tech, design and global cultural leadership.

Dylan is currently editor-at-large at The London Standard where he was previously editor-in-chief. He was also a long-standing editor at GQ.

