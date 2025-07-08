Dylan Jones joins Great British Brands as editor-at-large

Great British Brands, the annual publication from Country & Town House, has appointed Dylan Jones as editor-at-large. Dylan will contribute editorial direction, feature ideas and commentary to the 2026 edition, themed around ‘New Frontiers’, exploring the reinvention of British luxury across sustainability, tech, design and global cultural leadership.

Dylan is currently editor-at-large at The London Standard where he was previously editor-in-chief. He was also a long-standing editor at GQ.