Laura Forsyth Joins Good Food & Olive Magazines As Health And Fitness Content Creator

By Christina Pirilla
6 hours ago
Immediate Media have appointed Laura Forsyth as a health and fitness content creator at Good Food & olive magazines. In this role she will focus on writing and producing video content for the publications, covering anything linked to wellness, health, fitness, nutrition, wellbeing and wellness travel.

Laura will also be responsible for updating the product reviews section, with a focus on supplement and fitness roundups. She is interested in hearing about new products and product types from brands featured on affiliate websites.

Laura previously worked at The London Standard.

