News / Consumer

Role change for Anna Evdokimou at Living360

Living360
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
APL Media has appointed Anna Evdokimou as acting lifestyle editor. She will oversee all editorial and commercial content across APL Media’s digital lifestyle website, Living360, as well as across the publisher’s newspaper offering, which comprises of supplements distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The London Standard and The Guardian.

The team at Living360 cover an array of health and wellness content that spans travel, skincare, food and drink, beauty, celebrity interviews and fitness.

Anna previously served as deputy project editor.

Anna Evdokimou Living360 The Daily Telegraph The Guardian The London Standard

