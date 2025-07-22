Role change for Anna Evdokimou at Living360
APL Media has appointed Anna Evdokimou as acting lifestyle editor. She will oversee all editorial and commercial content across APL Media’s digital lifestyle website, Living360, as well as across the publisher’s newspaper offering, which comprises of supplements distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The London Standard and The Guardian.
The team at Living360 cover an array of health and wellness content that spans travel, skincare, food and drink, beauty, celebrity interviews and fitness.
Anna previously served as deputy project editor.
