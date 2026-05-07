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News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Micha Frazer-Carroll joins The Long Wave as assistant editor and writer

The Guardian
By Helen Wilson
11 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Guardian has appointed Micha Frazer-Carroll as assistant editor and writer of The Long Wave newsletter. Micha is interested in international Black stories ranging from politics, to arts and culture, as well as food and lifestyle. She is looking for stories that speak to the diaspora beyond the UK and US, and get Black communities talking across borders.

 

Micha Frazer-Carroll The Guardian The Long Wave

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