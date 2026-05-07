Micha Frazer-Carroll joins The Long Wave as assistant editor and writer
The Guardian has appointed Micha Frazer-Carroll as assistant editor and writer of The Long Wave newsletter. Micha is interested in international Black stories ranging from politics, to arts and culture, as well as food and lifestyle. She is looking for stories that speak to the diaspora beyond the UK and US, and get Black communities talking across borders.
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Micha Frazer-Carroll
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