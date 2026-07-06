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Tash Reith-Banks promoted at The Guardian

The Guardian
By Helen Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Guardian has appointed Tash Reith-Banks as commissioning editor, Age of Extinction. Tash will be covering biodiversity, nature, conservation and wildlife around the globe.  She previously served as production editor on the newspaper’s global development site.

tash reith-banks The Guardian

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