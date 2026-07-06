Tash Reith-Banks promoted at The Guardian
The Guardian has appointed Tash Reith-Banks as commissioning editor, Age of Extinction. Tash will be covering biodiversity, nature, conservation and wildlife around the globe. She previously served as production editor on the newspaper’s global development site.
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Tash Reith-Banks
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The Guardian
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