Robert Hart joins The Verge as AI reporter

The Verge has appointed Robert Hart as AI reporter. Robert will be covering all things artificial intelligence, including the social and ethical dimensions, applications in health and science and the evolving policy landscape as well as safety threats and frontier labs like OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic. He is also going to start working on stories relating to robotics and hardware.

Robert is also a senior fellow with the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism. He was previously a senior reporter at Forbes and as a freelance journalist has written for Wired, Time, Slate, Quartz and The Guardian.