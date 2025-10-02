 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech

Robert Hart joins The Verge as AI reporter

By Amy Wilson
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Verge has appointed Robert Hart as AI reporter. Robert will be covering all things artificial intelligence, including the social and ethical dimensions, applications in health and science and the evolving policy landscape as well as safety threats and frontier labs like OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic. He is also going to start working on stories relating to robotics and hardware.

Robert is also a senior fellow with the Tarbell Center for AI Journalism. He was previously a senior reporter at Forbes and as a freelance journalist has written for Wired, Time, Slate, Quartz and The Guardian.

Robert Hart The Verge

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Robert Hart
  • The Guardian
    686 contacts
  • The Verge
    5 contacts
  • Wired UK
    11 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login