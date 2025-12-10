Freelance update: Sarah Dawood
After nearly 15 years working in-house as a journalist and editor, Sarah Dawood is now a full-time freelance journalist. Sarah writes on a range of topics including healthcare, welfare, human rights, workers’ rights and immigration and will also be working as an editor, copywriter and panel moderator.
Sarah has previously held senior editorial roles across titles including New Statesman, Index on Censorship and Design Week, and has written for numerous other publications including The Guardian and Raconteur.
