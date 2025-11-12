Rhi Storer joins the New Statesman
New Statesman has appointed Rhi Storer as policy correspondent.
Rhi will be working on Spotlight, the titles policy-focused print and digital section. She is interested in writing original policy reports and in-depth features on UK social policy and public service reform. She was previously working as a freelance journalist, and prior to that was a reporter for Schools Week. Rhi can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @rhistorerwrites.
