News / National and Regional Press

Rhi Storer joins the New Statesman

By Andrew Strutt
13 hours ago
New Statesman has appointed Rhi Storer as policy correspondent.

Rhi will be working on Spotlight, the titles policy-focused print and digital section. She is interested in writing original policy reports and in-depth features on UK social policy and public service reform. She was previously working as a freelance journalist, and prior to that was a reporter for Schools Week. Rhi can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @rhistorerwrites.

 

 

