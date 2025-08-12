Role change for Zuzanna Lachendro at the New Statesman
New Statesman has appointed Zuzanna Lachendro as junior commissioning editor, culture to focus on commissioning book, music, performing arts and TV reviews.
Zuzanna previously served as culture and editorial assistant.
