News / National and Regional Press

Megan Kenyon to join New Statesman from Local Government Chronicle

New Statesman
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

New Statesman has appointed Megan Kenyon as policy correspondent. Megan will be covering sustainability for the New Statesman’s policy report supplement, Spotlight. Megan is currently a senior reporter at Local Government Chronicle where she has worked for two years. She will join New Statesman next week.

