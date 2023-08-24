Megan Kenyon to join New Statesman from Local Government Chronicle
New Statesman has appointed Megan Kenyon as policy correspondent. Megan will be covering sustainability for the New Statesman’s policy report supplement, Spotlight. Megan is currently a senior reporter at Local Government Chronicle where she has worked for two years. She will join New Statesman next week.
Recent news related to Local Government Chronicle or New Statesman
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Megan Kenyon
-
Local Government Chronicle
5 contacts
-
New Statesman
53 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story