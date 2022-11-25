 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Will Lloyd to join New Statesman in 2023

By Amy Wilson
9 hours ago
New Statesman has appointed Will Lloyd as commissioning editor, starting in January. Will most recently served as staff writer and commissioning editor at UnHerd and can be found tweeting @Will___lloyd.

