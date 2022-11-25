Will Lloyd to join New Statesman in 2023
New Statesman has appointed Will Lloyd as commissioning editor, starting in January. Will most recently served as staff writer and commissioning editor at UnHerd and can be found tweeting @Will___lloyd.
Recent news related to New Statesman or UnHerd
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Will Lloyd
-
New Statesman
58 contacts
-
UnHerd
8 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story