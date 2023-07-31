William Turvill joins The Sunday Times
The Sunday Times has recruited William Turvill as chief business correspondent. William was previously associate editor (Interviews and Investigations) at Press Gazette and a media correspondent for the New Statesman.
He can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/wturvill.
Recent news related to New Statesman, Press Gazette or The Sunday Times
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
William Turvill
-
New Statesman
52 contacts
-
Press Gazette
5 contacts
-
The Sunday Times
207 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story