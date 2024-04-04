 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Liam Kelly joins The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph
By Seamus Hasson
8 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Daily Telegraph has recruited Liam Kelly as its senior culture writer. Liam is formerly of The Sunday Times, where he was most recently arts correspondent. He will be covering all aspects of arts and culture.

Liam can be found tweeting at @iamliamkelly.

Liam Kelly The Daily Telegraph The Sunday Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Liam Kelly
  • The Daily Telegraph
    430 contacts
  • The Sunday Times
    210 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login