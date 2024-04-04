Liam Kelly joins The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph has recruited Liam Kelly as its senior culture writer. Liam is formerly of The Sunday Times, where he was most recently arts correspondent. He will be covering all aspects of arts and culture.
Liam can be found tweeting at @iamliamkelly.
