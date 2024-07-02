Jane Bruton announced as editor-in-chief of Good Housekeeping

Hearst UK has announced the appointment of Jane Bruton as editor-in-chief of Good Housekeeping.

Jane will be responsible for leading Good Housekeeping’s editorial output across print, digital and live, delivering a bold, new creative vision focused on modernity and relevance that will delight Good Housekeeping’s growing, intergenerational audience.

With over 25 years of consumer publishing experience, including seven years as deputy editor of The Daily Telegraph and ten years as editor-in-chief of Grazia, Jane will join Good Housekeeping on 23 September.