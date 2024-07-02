Jane Bruton announced as editor-in-chief of Good Housekeeping
Hearst UK has announced the appointment of Jane Bruton as editor-in-chief of Good Housekeeping.
Jane will be responsible for leading Good Housekeeping’s editorial output across print, digital and live, delivering a bold, new creative vision focused on modernity and relevance that will delight Good Housekeeping’s growing, intergenerational audience.
With over 25 years of consumer publishing experience, including seven years as deputy editor of The Daily Telegraph and ten years as editor-in-chief of Grazia, Jane will join Good Housekeeping on 23 September.
Recent news related to Good Housekeeping, Grazia or The Daily Telegraph
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Good Housekeeping
54 contacts
-
Grazia
58 contacts
-
The Daily Telegraph
440 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story