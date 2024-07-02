 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jane Bruton announced as editor-in-chief of Good Housekeeping

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
Hearst UK has announced the appointment of Jane Bruton as editor-in-chief of Good Housekeeping.

Jane will be responsible for leading Good Housekeeping’s editorial output across print, digital and live, delivering a bold, new creative vision focused on modernity and relevance that will delight Good Housekeeping’s growing, intergenerational audience.

With over 25 years of consumer publishing experience, including seven years as deputy editor of The Daily Telegraph and ten years as editor-in-chief of Grazia, Jane will join Good Housekeeping on 23 September.

