News / Consumer

Hannah Mellin Joins Mother&Baby As Digital Writer

Mother&Baby
By Christina Pirilla
15 hours ago
Mother&Baby have appointed Hannah Mellin as a digital writer. Hannah will be covering all things pregnancy, pre and post partum, toddler years family life, shopping, and more.

Hannah was previously a parenting product writer at Grazia.

Grazia Hannah Mellin Mother&Baby

