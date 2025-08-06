Anne Lora Scagliusi moves to Grazia

Bauer Media Group has appointed Anne Lora Scagliusi as a fashion commerce writer at Grazia, where she will be covering all things fashion, season’s biggest brand launches, curated buying guides, trend roundups, and what celebrities and influencers are wearing. As a fashion commerce writer, Anne will also explore the business side of fashion, what’s selling, what’s worth investing in, and how to shop smart without compromising on style.

Prior to joining Grazia, Anne was a senior digital writer at Mother&Baby, where she covered everything from baby and toddler milestones to maternity fashion and maternal mental health, as well as parenting product roundups and reviews.