 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Anne Lora Scagliusi moves to Grazia

Grazia
By Siergiej Miloczkin
13 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media Group has appointed Anne Lora Scagliusi as a fashion commerce writer at Grazia, where she will be covering all things fashion, season’s biggest brand launches, curated buying guides, trend roundups, and what celebrities and influencers are wearing. As a fashion commerce writer, Anne will also explore the business side of fashion, what’s selling, what’s worth investing in, and how to shop smart without compromising on style.

Prior to joining Grazia, Anne was a senior digital writer at Mother&Baby, where she covered everything from baby and toddler milestones to maternity fashion and maternal mental health, as well as parenting product roundups and reviews.

Anne Lora Scagliusi Bauer Media Group Grazia Mother & Baby

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Anne Lora Scagliusi
  • Grazia
    59 contacts
  • Grazia Daily
    7 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login