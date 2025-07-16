Hannah Banks-Walker appointed Acting Fashion Features Editor for Harper’s Bazaar
Harper’s Bazaar has appointed Hannah Banks-Walker as acting fashion features editor, covering Amy De Klerk who is on maternity leave. Previously head of fashion commerce at Grazia, Hannah will help to oversee digital fashion content at Harper’s Bazaar, covering everything from the latest style news to trend and shopping features, red-carpet fashion and designer profiles.
