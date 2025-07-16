 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Hannah Banks-Walker appointed Acting Fashion Features Editor for Harper’s Bazaar 

Harper's Bazaar
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
Harper’s Bazaar has appointed Hannah Banks-Walker as acting fashion features editor, covering Amy De Klerk who is on maternity leave. Previously head of fashion commerce at Grazia, Hannah will help to oversee digital fashion content at Harper’s Bazaar, covering everything from the latest style news to trend and shopping features, red-carpet fashion and designer profiles.

