Promotion for Natalie Zannikos at Hearst
Hearst UK has appointed Natalie Zannikos as entertainment booker. In this role Natalie will oversee talent bookings across video, digital and print content for Hearst’s luxury and women’s lifestyle brands, including ELLE, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Red and Prima. She will also be writing and coordinating junket, print and digital interviews. Natalie was previously acting entertainment booker and, prior to that, senior fashion coordinator at ELLE UK and Harper’s Bazaar UK.
Recent news related to Cosmopolitan, ELLE UK, Harper's Bazaar, Prima or Red magazine
Recent news related to Natalie Zannikos
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Natalie Zannikos
-
Cosmopolitan
41 contacts
-
ELLE UK
50 contacts
-
Harper's Bazaar
46 contacts
-
Prima
26 contacts
-
Red magazine
31 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story