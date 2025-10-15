Promotion for Natalie Zannikos at Hearst

Hearst UK has appointed Natalie Zannikos as entertainment booker. In this role Natalie will oversee talent bookings across video, digital and print content for Hearst’s luxury and women’s lifestyle brands, including ELLE, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Red and Prima. She will also be writing and coordinating junket, print and digital interviews. Natalie was previously acting entertainment booker and, prior to that, senior fashion coordinator at ELLE UK and Harper’s Bazaar UK.