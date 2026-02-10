 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Natasha Bird joins PORTER

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
PORTER, NET-A-PORTER‘s bi-monthly luxury magazine, has appointed Natasha Bird as senior editor.

Natasha will be looking after the Incredible Women vertical and podcast, interiors and travel content, as well as helping to book cover stars and commission writers. She was previously executive editor at ELLE.

