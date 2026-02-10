Natasha Bird joins PORTER
PORTER, NET-A-PORTER‘s bi-monthly luxury magazine, has appointed Natasha Bird as senior editor.
Natasha will be looking after the Incredible Women vertical and podcast, interiors and travel content, as well as helping to book cover stars and commission writers. She was previously executive editor at ELLE.
