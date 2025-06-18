 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Maria Lally joins Grazia in acting role

Grazia
By Amy Wilson
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Grazia has appointed Maria Lally as acting features director, covering Anna Silverman‘s leave.

Maria is a freelance journalist who has written for titles including Grazia, The Times, Vogue, Red, ELLE and The Independent.

Grazia Maria Lally

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • British Vogue
    56 contacts
  • ELLE UK
    53 contacts
  • Grazia
    60 contacts
  • Red magazine
    31 contacts
  • Stylist
    32 contacts
  • The Independent
    247 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login