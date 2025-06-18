Maria Lally joins Grazia in acting role
Grazia has appointed Maria Lally as acting features director, covering Anna Silverman‘s leave.
Maria is a freelance journalist who has written for titles including Grazia, The Times, Vogue, Red, ELLE and The Independent.
Recent news related to British Vogue, ELLE UK, Grazia, Red magazine, Stylist or The Independent
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
British Vogue
56 contacts
-
ELLE UK
53 contacts
-
Grazia
60 contacts
-
Red magazine
31 contacts
-
Stylist
32 contacts
-
The Independent
247 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story