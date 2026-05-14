Hattie Brett stepping down as editor-in-chief at Grazia UK

Grazia UK‘s editor-in-chief Hattie Brett has confirmed she will be stepping down after eight years in her role. During her time at Grazia, Hattie has launched numerous brand extensions, including The Juggle Instagram page, Grazia CASA and Grazia Beauty. She was also instrumental in taking Grazia from a weekly print product into a multi-media brand.

Hattie will continue in her role at Grazia until September 2026, leading editorial operations while recruitment for her successor takes place.