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News / Consumer

Role change for Millie Payne at Bauer Media

Bauer Media Group
By Amy Wilson
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media has named Millie Payne as senior writer & editor. Millie will be working in a hybrid role, writing and editing across titles including heat, Closer, Grazia, Bella and Yours. Her role involves interviewing celebrities from all walks of showbiz life as well as creating features and news pieces for online and print.

Millie was previously acting content editor at Bauer Media.

Bauer Media Millie Payne

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