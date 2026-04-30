Role change for Millie Payne at Bauer Media
Bauer Media has named Millie Payne as senior writer & editor. Millie will be working in a hybrid role, writing and editing across titles including heat, Closer, Grazia, Bella and Yours. Her role involves interviewing celebrities from all walks of showbiz life as well as creating features and news pieces for online and print.
Millie was previously acting content editor at Bauer Media.
Recent news related to Bella, Closer, Grazia, heat magazine or Yours
Recent news related to Millie Payne
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Millie Payne
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Bella
40 contacts
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Closer
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Grazia
51 contacts
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heat magazine
39 contacts
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Yours
36 contacts
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