Millie Payne moves from MailOnline to Bauer Media
Bauer Media has appointed Millie Payne as a news and entertainment writer. She covers celebrity interviews and features for Bella, Closer, Grazia, heat magazine and Yours. Millie joins from her junior showbiz reporter for MailOnline.
