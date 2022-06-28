 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Millie Payne moves from MailOnline to Bauer Media

Bauer Media
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
Bauer Media has appointed Millie Payne as a news and entertainment writer. She covers celebrity interviews and features for Bella, Closer, Grazia, heat magazine and Yours. Millie joins from her junior showbiz reporter for MailOnline.

Bella Closer Grazia Heat Magazine Millie Payne Yours

