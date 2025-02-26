Promotion for Cecile Metcalf at Bauer Media
Cecile Metcalf has been promoted from senior content creator to content editor (TV, celebrity & mass) at Bauer Media. Cecile works across weekly titles including TV Choice, Total TV Guide, Closer, Bella, Yours and heat.
She is interested in TV picks across the brands above, interview opportunities with celebrities and real-life contributors to TV shows.
Recent news related to Bella, Closer, heat magazine, Total TV Guide, TV Choice or Yours
