 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Promotion for Cecile Metcalf at Bauer Media

Bauer Media Group
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Cecile Metcalf has been promoted from senior content creator to content editor (TV, celebrity & mass) at Bauer Media. Cecile works across weekly titles including TV Choice, Total TV Guide, Closer, Bella, Yours and heat.

She is interested in TV picks across the brands above, interview opportunities with celebrities and real-life contributors to TV shows.

Bella Cecile Metcalf Closer Heat Magazine Total TV Guide TV Choice Yours

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Cecile Metcalf
  • Bella
    32 contacts
  • Closer
    41 contacts
  • heat magazine
    40 contacts
  • Total TV Guide
    7 contacts
  • TV Choice
    7 contacts
  • Yours
    31 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login