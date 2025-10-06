Bella & Bella Monthly editorial updates
Bauer Media has appointed Lesley Jones as acting brand editor of Bella and Bella Monthly, covering for Rachel Jones while she is on maternity leave.
Starting this month, she will be overseeing editorial content across the titles with a focus on women’s interest, lifestyle, the Royals, celebrity news and real life stories.
