 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Bella & Bella Monthly editorial updates

Bella
By Sarah Acheampong
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Bauer Media has appointed Lesley Jones as acting brand editor of Bella and Bella Monthly, covering for Rachel Jones while she is on maternity leave.

Starting this month, she will be overseeing editorial content across the titles with a focus on women’s interest, lifestyle, the Royals, celebrity news and real life stories.

Bella Bella Monthly Lesley Jones Rachel Jones

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lesley Jones
  • Rachel Jones
  • Bella
    38 contacts
  • Bella Monthly
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login